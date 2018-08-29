हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dayalu Ammal

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, hospitalised in Chennai

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. 

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, hospitalised in Chennai

CHENNAI: Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. As per a PTI report, she was hospitalised late on Tuesday night. However, there is no update on her health condition. A statement on her health is likely to be issued later in the day.

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. The second wife of the late DMK leader, Dayalu Ammal is also the mother of MK Alagiri, MK Tamilarasu and M. K. Selvi.

As per reports, she was rushed to the hospital at around 9 pm on Tuesday. Hospital authorities are yet to comment on the reason for her hospitalisation.

The news of her being unwell comes on a day when her son Stalin was elected unopposed as president of the DMK on Tuesday. He took over the reigns of the party after the death of Karunanidhi, who had held the position for nearly five decades.

65-year-old Stalin is the second president of the DMK. Party patriarch Karunanidhi became the first president of the DMK in 1969.

He was the only candidate who filed his nomination for the party chief's post on August 26 despite opposition from his estranged brother Alagiri. Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri had threatened that the party will have to face "consequences" if he is not re-admitted into its fold.

Tags:
Dayalu AmmalDayalu Ammal hospitalisedDMKM KarunanidhiMK Stalin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close