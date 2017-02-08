Is AIADMK heading for a split after O Panneerselvam's rebellion against VK Sasikala?

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK, which was kept intact and united by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa is surely going through a bad phase ever since her demise in December last year.

With Jayalalithaa's close confident VK Sasikala Natarajan taking over the reins of the party and incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam allegedly being forced to step aside has once again put the party back into the spotlight.

In yet another indication that AIADMK is heading for a split, Panneerselvam torqued his party by declaring that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister and coerced and humiliated into doing so by VK Sasikala.

VK Sasikala, who is awaiting a Supreme Court verdict in a two-decade old disproportionate assets case, is likely to replace him as head of the government in a day or two.

All this indicates that Sasikala is in full control of the party and all those who fail to toe the line will be shown the doors.

Several AIADMK leaders including PH Pandiyan, his son Manoj and Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar are opposed to Sasikala's elevation to the top post and have even alleged foul play in Jayalalithaa's death.

Shortly after the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death, in a swift political transition, her loyalist Panneerselvam was sworn in as CM at a sombre ceremony at the Raj Bhawan along with all the ministers in the erstwhile Cabinet.

Panneerselvam had stepped into her shoes twice earlier when she was convicted in corruption cases. As Finance Minister, he was given charge of the portfolios held by Jayalalithaa after she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22.

However, Panneerselvam last night decided years of his loyalty to late Jayalalithaa and expressed how he was being humiliated by Sasikala following which he was dismissed as AIADMK treasurer.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala had accused rival DMK of fomenting trouble in the party instigating Panneerselvam to revolt against her.

Ironically, both Panneerselvam and Sasikala have no huge support base enjoyed by their former boss J Jayalalithaa.