O Panneerselvam writes to bank, says no one can access AIADMK funds without his consent

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is locked in a bitter power struggle with AIADMK boss VK Sasikala, has restricted the use of party funds kept in banks without his consent, saying that he is still the party's treasurer.

OPS, as he is popularly known, has also termed his removal as AIADMK treasurer by Sasikala as illegal under party rules.

In a letter written to two banks, Panneerselvam has asked them not to allow anyone access to AIADMK funds without his permission.

The development came a day after he was sacked by AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala as party treasurer,

"In accordance with by-law 20, sub-clause 5 in the party constitution, in continuance of my appointment as treasurer of AIADMK by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa), I request you not to permit anyone else to operate our AIADMK party's current account without my written consent and instructions," he wrote to the respective chief managers of Karur Vysya Bank and Bank of India.

Panneerslvam claimed that AIADMK office bearers - members of the central executive committee, deputy general secretary and treasurer, among others- nominated by the party's general secretary would continue to hold their respective posts until a new chief is elected in accordance with relevant rules.

"Presently, the post of general secretary of AIADMK remains vacant as the appointment to the said post, which fell vacant upon the demise of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, is yet to be made in accordance with Rule 20, sub clause 2 of the said by-law," he stated and added that Sasikala's was appointed AIADMK chief under extraordinary circumstances.

O Panneerselvam took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa's death on December 5.

However, he came out in open defiance against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala after the party decided to replace him with VK Sasikala, a close-aide of Jayalalithaa.

With PTI inputs