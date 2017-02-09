Panneerselvam vs Sasikala: RESULTS of 'Who should be Tamil Nadu CM' survey

Chennai: An overwhelming majority wants Panneerselvam to be Tamil Nadu CM, claimed a survey.

According to a survey conducted online (on Twitter), 95% people have said voted for Panneerselvam and want him to lead Tamil Nadu.

The poll survey was posted by 'CMO Tamil Nadu' handle on Twitter.

52,876 people participated in the survey.

Here are details:-

Survey title: 'Should hon CM continue the post to lead TamilNadu?'

Yes: 95%

No: 5%

People's survey.

Should hon CM continue the post to lead TamilNadu? — திரு O. Pannerselvam (@CMOTamilNadu) February 7, 2017

V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam are locked in a political battle over who should lead Tamil Nadu.