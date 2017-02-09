Panneerselvam vs Sasikala: RESULTS of 'Who should be Tamil Nadu CM' survey
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:47
Chennai: An overwhelming majority wants Panneerselvam to be Tamil Nadu CM, claimed a survey.
According to a survey conducted online (on Twitter), 95% people have said voted for Panneerselvam and want him to lead Tamil Nadu.
The poll survey was posted by 'CMO Tamil Nadu' handle on Twitter.
52,876 people participated in the survey.
Here are details:-
Survey title: 'Should hon CM continue the post to lead TamilNadu?'
Yes: 95%
No: 5%
People's survey.
Should hon CM continue the post to lead TamilNadu?
— திரு O. Pannerselvam (@CMOTamilNadu) February 7, 2017
V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam are locked in a political battle over who should lead Tamil Nadu.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 17:58
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- Live in the present, Dr Subhash Chandra tells children in Delhi
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos