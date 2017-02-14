Sasikala disproportionate assets case: Here's all you need to know about AIADMK chief
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:48
Chennai: Amid an ongoing tussle for power in the Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the disproportionate assets case involving AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and two others on Tuesday.
Here's is all what you need to know about the DA case.
- A negative verdict in the disproportionate assets case may scuttle the chances of VK Sasikala's elevation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The case dates back to 1996.
- J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and two of her relatives - Ilavarasi and Sudhagaran - had been convicted in the case that alleged that the former Chief Minister owned assets far exceeding her known sources of income.
- After they were acquitted in 2015, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court, the verdict of which is likely to be delivered today. Since Jayalalithaa died in December, the court won't pass orders against her. Its verdict will involve Sasikala and her relatives.
- Sasikala was accused of abetment and criminal conspiracy in the matter.
- The trial had been shifted from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka following concerns about undue influence, since Jayalalithaa was still the Chief Minister. In September 2014, all four were sentenced to a 4-year-jail term and a fine of Rs. 100 crore by a special court in Bengaluru.
- In May 2015, the Karnataka High reversed the verdict and acquitted them all. The court had held that the charges against them was not sustainable. After the special court verdict, Jayalalithaa had stepped down as Chief Minister. The High Court's verdict cleared the decks for her return as the Chief Minister.
- Soon after, the Karnataka government, DMK leader K Anbazhagan and BJP's Subramanian Swamy had challenged their acquittal in the Supreme Court.
- The Karnataka government had argued that if the ruling of the high court was not set aside, the Prevention of Corruption Act will fail to stop corruption among politicians and public servants and that will send a wrong signal.
- The state had also said that there were mathematical errors in calculating the assets by the High Court, which acquitted Jayalalithaa and Sasikala.
- In her response, Jayalalithaa had claimed that there was no "mathematical error". She said all her income between 1991 and 1996 were through lawful sources.
- After hearing the arguments till June, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict.
- If the Supreme Court upholds the order of the High Court, acquitting Sasikala, there will be no legal hurdles to her becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. If convicted, she would not be able to stand for elections for 6 years and hold public office.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:46
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message