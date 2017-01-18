Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina Beach in support of Jallikattu, seek action against PETA

Chennai: Patience appears to be wearing thin in Tamil Nadu over the ban on bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Thousands of people, mostly youth, staged demonstrations at Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach on Wednesday as a fresh wave of protest against the ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu gathered momentum across the AIADMK-ruled southern state.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, hundreds of others today joined in on social media platforms in signs of growing anger over the 2014 ban by the apex court which upheld concerns by animal rights activists that the sport amounted to cruelty to the bull.

The protests began on Tuesday and the numbers have swelled over the past few days.

What initially started as an isolated protest by a group of youngsters has now grown into a massive show of strength in favour of the lifting of the ban imposed by the Supreme Court.

As per media reports, tens of thousands of people have descended on the Marina Beach demanding that an ordinance be passed by the Centre to circumvent the ban.

Linking Jallikattu to 'Tamil pride', the protestors asserted that no law should prevent them from performing a ritual that has been part of their culture for thousands of years.

They are also demanding an assurance from Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, who is most likely to meet PM Narendra Modi tomorrow along with his party MPS.

Responding to the request, the government said that it cannot give any oral assurance and indicated that the CM could issue a statement later in the day on the matter.

The protesters have also demanded a ban on animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, which has lobbied hard to ensure that the sport is not allowed.

It all started with forwarding of a WhatsApp message and posts on social media, and before long, people from all walks of life, especially the youth started to converge at the Marina, starting 10 am on Tuesday. The crowd swelled all through the night and by morning thousands of them gathered at the Marina Beach.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court today said that it will not "interfere" on the issue of protests in the city against the ban on Jallikattu, holding that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

While the movement has no single leader, the protest has gained support of a Tamil cine stars.

The state government has held talks with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull taming sport in the state. The government also told the youths that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance on the matter.

Chandramohan, one of the representatives who held talks with the ministers on behalf of the protesters, insisted that the Chief Minister support the bull taming sport. “The government should understand the sentiments of the people and exert pressure on the Centre. They (ministers) have assured to find a solution,” he said.

As of now, the protesters are unrelenting in their demand for conducting Jallikattu and continue to stay put at the protest site. The agitators claimed that more volunteers were on their way to join the protests.

Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to issue an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu, held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January.

However, the Centre, as per reports, is not keen to interfere in the matter till the time its sub-judice.