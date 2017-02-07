VK Sasikala's swearing-in as CM 'at the earliest', says AIADMK; Guv seeking legal opinion, claim sources

New Delhi/Chennai: Amid suspense over the swearing-in ceremony of VK Sasikala on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu's ruling party – AIADMK – said on Tuesday that its leader will take charge as chief minister very soon.

The reaction from some AIADMK leaders came amid reports that state's Governor Vidyasagar Rao is unlikely to return to Chennai today.

News18.com quoted sources as saying that the Governor might seek legal opinion on the AIADMK general secretary’s elevation as Tamil Nadu CM before he finally returns to Chennai.

It was also reported that Sasikala's swearing-in ceremony, which was to be held at the Madras University hall, may now take place on February 9.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor was concerned about the stability of the new government as the disproportionate assets case against Sasikala was pending in the Supreme Court, with a verdict likely to be delivered next week.

If convicted, Sasikala will lose the CM’s chair and will be barred from electoral politics.

The Governor has sought an opinion from Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, sources said.

Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, a social organisation from Tamil Nadu, has also approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the swearing-in ceremony till a verdict is delivered in the disproportionate assets case.

AIADMK MLAs elected Sasikala, a close aide of the late CM J Jayalalithaa for nearly three decades, as the legislature party leader on Sunday.



Earlier, she was elected as the AIADMK general secretary, a few days after Jayalalithaa’s death.

Things have been moving at a fast clip in Chennai since last Friday when chief minister O Pannerselvam removed three top bureaucrats who had worked closely with Jayalalithaa.

The move was seen as part of efforts to help Sasikala bring in her own team, and fuelling the rumours further, Panneerselvam gave his resignation as CM on Sunday.