WATCH: Sasikala pays tribute at Amma memorial, brings with her letter of AIADMK MLAs' support claiming majority
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:23
Chennai: Sasikala on Thursday paid tributes at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of her meet with Tamil Nadu Governor.
She brought with her letter of support claiming majority. Sasikala claims that she has support of 130 AIADMK MLAs.
WATCH:-
#WATCH: #Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority pic.twitter.com/Lndz82OJCN
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 9, 2017
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:23
