Pune school student bags two medals at 14th Asian School Chess Championship

PUNE: City boy Akshay Borgaonkar bagged two medals - a gold and a silver -- at the recently concluded 14th Asian School Chess Championship in Sri Lanka in the under-9 years group.

Borgaonkar, a fourth-grade student at the Vikhe Patil Memorial School, won silver in classical format and gold in the blitz format, a media release issued here said today.

Borgaonkar who was seeded third and undergoing training at the Kunte Chess Academy got a double black color in the last round of the classic format in a must-win situation.

He played the last round against another Indian player for four and a half hours and was one pawn down but finally won the last round taking the silver, it said.

In the Blitz format, Borgaonkar won all his rounds and took on top-seeded Uzbek player having more than 300 ELO points than him in the final round.

He played d4 with a Trompowsky attack against him. The unlikely opening from Borgaonkar rattled the top seed who agreed for a draw which enabled the city boy to win the gold by a difference of half point, the release stated. 

