Air India offers tickets at price of Rajdhani Express fares – Check full list
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 19:30
New Delhi: Taking on the Rajdhani Express, national carrier Air India has offered tickets priced as low and cheap as that of the express trains.
The Republic Day sale is all set to begin tomorrow (Friday) and will be open for three months till April 30, 2017.
Depending on the distance between the destinations, the airfares start as low at just Rs 1080 with a maximum fare at just Rs 4730. To avail the offer, one will have to book the tickets at least 20 days before the scheduled journey.
Travel period for the said tickets are January 26 to April 30.
Given below is a full list of the Air India fares between destinations:
- Delhi-Jammu @ Rs 1610
- Delhi-Ahmedabad @ Rs 2199
- Delhi-Patna @ Rs 2315
- Delhi-Raipur @ Rs 2501
- Delhi-Ranchi @ Rs 2745
- Delhi-Mumbai @ Rs 2401
- Delhi-Hyderabad @ Rs 3206
- Delhi-Bhubaneswar @ Rs 3312
- Delhi-Kolkata @ Rs 2890
- Delhi-Goa @ Rs 3665
- Delhi-Bengaluru @ Rs 2952
- Delhi-Chennai @ Rs 3100
- Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram @ Rs 4730
- Delhi-Guwahati @ Rs 3765
- Delhi-Lucknow @ Rs 1520
- Delhi-Gaya @ Rs 2270
- Gaya-Kolkata @ Rs 1310
- Hyderabad-Bengaluru @ Rs 1723
- Delhi-Nagpur @ Rs 1993
- Delhi-Bhopal @ Rs 1850
- Delhi-Vijayawada @ Rs 3320
- Delhi-Vadodara @ Rs 2310
- Delhi-Jaipur @ Rs 1080
- Delhi-Surat @ Rs 2440
First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 19:30
Air India offers tickets at price of Rajdhani Express fares – Check full list
