close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Air India puts key properties for sale, aims to net at least Rs 500 crore

Air India has put up for sale as many as 27 flats besides several residential and commercial land plots as well as office buildings across the country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:39
Air India puts key properties for sale, aims to net at least Rs 500 crore

Mumbai: Air India has put up for sale as many as 27 flats besides several residential and commercial land plots as well as office buildings across the country as part of its snail-paced asset monetisation plan amid the disinvestment process of the debt-ridden flag carrier.

The state-run auctioneer MSTC has been mandated to e-auction these properties, with bid closing date fixed for September 6.

According to a public notice, the airline has sought bids for sale of properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, Goa, Lucknow, Gwalior, Gurgaon and Bhuj.

Air India expects to mop up at least Rs 500 crore from the sale of these properties, which will go under the hammer in September, according to a senior airline official.

Chalked out in 2012 as part of the national carrier's Turnaround/Financial Restructuring Plan, which provides for equity infusion in the airline worth Rs 30,231 crore up to 2021, AI is required to monetise its assets and generate Rs 5,000 crore by way of sale, leasing or developing an asset as a joint venture.

However, so far, the carrier has been able to sell only four of its flats in Mumbai to SBI for about Rs 90 crore.

As part of efforts to revive the national carrier, the Cabinet has given in-principle approval for divestment and the final contours are being worked out by a group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The group has been mandated to look into various aspects related to AI. It would look into the treatment of unsustainable debts of the national carrier, hiving off certain assets to a shell company and de-merger and strategic disinvestment of three profit-making subsidiaries, among others.

Recently, the government told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture a Parliamentary panel that Air India's current business is "not sustainable" as it is neither able to generate enough cash flow nor start repaying even the principal amount on its debt.

The airline's total debt stood at Rs 48,876.81 crore at the end of March 2017, of which Rs 17,359.77 crore is aircraft loans and the rest Rs 31,517.04 crore capital loans.

The state-run airline's net loss after tax narrowed to Rs 3,643 crore, while operating profit rose to Rs 300 crore in the last financial year.

 

TAGS

Air IndiaAir India flatsAir India residential landAir India commercial landAir India plots

From Zee News

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here&#039;s a look at his profile
Companies

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here's a...

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasayee quits
Companies

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasay...

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms
Markets

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without a law: Arun Jaitley
Economy

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without...

Economy

India's economic success vital for global economy: UK...

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys employees write to Board
Companies

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys...

Companies

Govt tweaks UDAN scheme, focuses on NE states, other areas

Tata Power gets shareholders&#039; nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore via bonds
Companies

Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 cr...

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys: Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai
Companies

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani's return to Infosys:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video