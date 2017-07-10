close
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 13:02
Air India stops non-veg meals for economy class passengers

New Delhi: National carrier Air India has decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to economy class passengers on domestic flights in order to cut costs.

"Air India has taken a conscious decision not to have non-vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage and costs as well as in order to improve catering service," the airline said in a statement today.

However, airline sources said the decision was implemented last month. 

Air IndiaAir India mealnon-veg meals in Air IndiaAir India economy class

