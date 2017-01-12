Air India to reserve six seats for women; no extra charges

New Delhi: This would surely come as a good news for woman travellers! Air India will soon reserve six seats in the front rows of without any extra charges.

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani told The Hindu “We will soon reserve two rows (or six seats) for women passengers only,” It will not charge any additional fee for blocking these seats meant for women passengers.

Air India general manager-revenue management Meenakshi Malik told the newspaper that the National carrier will be reserving the "third row — six seats — in the economy class of the aircraft for female passengers travelling alone”.

The paper, quoting the officials said that the move has been aimed at enhancing "comfort level" of "female passengers" as well as ensuring their safety.