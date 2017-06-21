Air India's privatisation: Is Tata group looking to pilot the national carrier again?

New Delhi: Even as a final decision on the revival plan for debt-laden Air India is likely to take some more time, news reports are pouring that Tata Group is contemplating to purchase stake in the national carrier.

As per a report in the ET Now, Tata Group is considering buying Air India in partnership with Singapore Airline.

The news channel report said that Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held informal talks with the government.

The ET Now report further stated that the group is interested buying a controlling stake in Air India with a 51% equity holding.

Surviving on taxpayers' money, Air India has been in the red for long and various proposals, including government think tank Niti Aayog's suggestion for complete privatisation, have been made.

While discussions are still going on, at least two different views have emerged within the government with respect to stake sale in the airline.

One view is that the government should offload majority stake in the airline and retain the minority stake as well as the Air India logo.

Another idea being floated is for minority stake sale by the government and then work on ways to address the debt woes, including by way of selling the airline's assets.

Recently, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the aviation ministry has to explore all possibilities "as to how the privatisation of Air India can be done".