close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Air India's privatisation: Is Tata group looking to pilot the national carrier again?

Tata Group is reportedly considering buying Air India in partnership with Singapore Airline.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 14:23
Air India&#039;s privatisation: Is Tata group looking to pilot the national carrier again?

New Delhi: Even as a final decision on the revival plan for debt-laden Air India is likely to take some more time, news reports are pouring that Tata Group is contemplating to purchase stake in the national carrier.

As per a report in the ET Now, Tata Group is considering buying Air India in partnership with Singapore Airline.

The news channel report said that Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held informal talks with the government.

The ET Now report further stated that the group is interested buying a controlling stake in Air India with a 51% equity holding.

Surviving on taxpayers' money, Air India has been in the red for long and various proposals, including government think tank Niti Aayog's suggestion for complete privatisation, have been made.

While discussions are still going on, at least two different views have emerged within the government with respect to stake sale in the airline.

One view is that the government should offload majority stake in the airline and retain the minority stake as well as the Air India logo.

Another idea being floated is for minority stake sale by the government and then work on ways to address the debt woes, including by way of selling the airline's assets.

Recently, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the aviation ministry has to explore all possibilities "as to how the privatisation of Air India can be done".

 

TAGS

Air India revival planAir IndiaTata GroupIndia national carrierAiTata group-Air India

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Companies

Government sells $619 million stake in Larsen & Toubro

Companies

Home finance listing: RCap gets NCLT nod for shareholders...

Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
International Business

Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears

International Business

E-payments will support China's economic rebalancing:...

Demonetisation: Govt allows banks, post offices to deposit old bank notes with RBI
Economy

Demonetisation: Govt allows banks, post offices to deposit...

Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains now set for a makeover: Here is all you need to know
Economy

Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains now set for a makeover: Here is a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video