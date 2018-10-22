AirAsia announces 20% discount on fares for HDFC users

New Delhi: AirAsia on Monday announced tie up with HDFC Bank, offering guests up to 20 percent discount on fares.

Existing HDFC bank users can grab this special deal and book their flights from October 22 to October 28 for travel period starting from January 21, 2019 to September 20.

This offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia's Group network, viz. AirAsia India (Flight code i5), AirAsia Berhad (Flight code AK), Thai AirAsia (Flight code FD) and AirAsia X (Flight code D7). The discount applies to all bookings made through Airasia website.

Customers can choose from interesting domestic destinations like Kolkata, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, among others and also opt to fly to international destinations across 120 countries like Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali, the company said.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia. It currently flies to 21 destinations across India with a fleet of 19 A320 aircraft.