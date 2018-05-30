Aircel Maxis case: No coercive action against P Chidambaram till June 5

New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in Aircel Maxis money laundering case. The court has issued notice to Enforcement Directorate seeking its reply by June 5 and has directed ED to not take any coercive action against Chidambaram till then.

It may be recalled that ED had already summoned the senior Congress leader to appear before it on June 5.

Earlier this month, the Delhi court granted P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 10 in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

In September, 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case.

The agency had in June, 2016 also issued notice to A Palaniappan, director of Chess Management Services, a company promoted by Karti.

