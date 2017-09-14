close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aircel-Maxis FIPB clearance: Karti Chidambaram to appear before CBI today

Karti Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in the FIPB clearance given to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 08:55
Aircel-Maxis FIPB clearance: Karti Chidambaram to appear before CBI today

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram has been asked by the CBI to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe into the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006.

According to the CBI charge sheet submitted in a special court, Mauritius-based M/s Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Maxis, had sought approval for an investment of USD 800 million in Aircel.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was competent to grant the approval.

"However, the approval was granted by the then finance minister. Further investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister. The related issues are also being investigated," it had said in 2014.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that the former finance minister had given FIPB clearance to a deal that should have been referred to the CCEA, headed by the prime minister, as it alone was empowered to clear foreign investments of over Rs 600 crore.

P Chidambaram, who was examined by the agency in connection with the case in 2014, had issued a statement this year, saying the FIPB approval was granted in the "normal course of business".

He had said the FIPB consists of five secretaries and that they examine the cases and recommend approval or rejection.

They "apply the rules/guidelines" and submit each case to the CCEA or the finance minister depending upon the value of the investment, he had added.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Karti ChidambaramAircel-Maxis caseCBIAircel-maxis corrption caseAircel-Maxis Deal

From Zee News

10 things that can be done at cost of 256GB iPhone X
Personal Finance

10 things that can be done at cost of 256GB iPhone X

Air India plans to take Rs 3,250 cr loans for &#039;urgent&#039; capital needs
Companies

Air India plans to take Rs 3,250 cr loans for 'urgent...

Indian economy in period of dense fog: Credit Suisse
Economy

Indian economy in period of dense fog: Credit Suisse

Markets

Currency derivatives: Sebi tweaks exposure limits for broke...

10 million customers sign up for consumer beta of Paytm Payments Bank
Companies

10 million customers sign up for consumer beta of Paytm Pay...

Nestle to cut sugar in Milkybar by 10%
Companies

Nestle to cut sugar in Milkybar by 10%

Pay Rs 50 lakh to 10 buyers for delayed flats, SC tells JP Associates
Real Estate

Pay Rs 50 lakh to 10 buyers for delayed flats, SC tells JP...

Rupee logs 1st gain in 3 days, ends at 64 vs USD
Markets

Rupee logs 1st gain in 3 days, ends at 64 vs USD

SC paves way for trial against RIL in 1987 excise evasion case
Companies

SC paves way for trial against RIL in 1987 excise evasion c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video