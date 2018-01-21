Amazon, Flipkart offer heavy discounts in online sale: All you need to know

Online retailers Amazon and Flipkart on Sunday kickstarted Great Indian Sale and Republic Day Sale respectively, offering a bouquet of discounts on a range of products. While Amazon’s Great India Sale is slated to go on till January 24, Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale will end on January 23. Discounts are being offered on several smartphones such as Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Plus and Moto G5 Plus.

Apart from huge discounts on smartphones, the online retailers have put on sale several household/kitchen appliances, fashion products and apparels.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are also offering cashbacks apart from discounts of upto 80 per cent. On Amazon, cashback worth 10 per cent is being offered on purchase by HDFC credit and debit cards. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 10 per cent cashback on purchase by Citibank cards.

The e-commerce major, Flipkart, is also offering 60 per cent off on laptops, audio, camera and accessories. Buyers can get between 50 and 80 per cent off on clothing, footwear, and accessories. There is 40 to 80 per cent discount on home furnishing, home decor, furnitures while on TVs and appliances, Flipkart is offering upto 70 per cent off.

Smartphone buyers can choose from a host of offers. Here are some deals.

Pixel 2 XL: Sale price Rs 48,999

Samsung Galaxy S7: Sale price at Rs 26,990

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2: Sale price Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB and 16GB: Sale price Rs 10,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Sale price Rs 10,999

Lenovo K8 Plus: Sale price Rs 8,999

Moto G5 Plus: Sale price Rs 10,999

Smartron t.phone P: Sale price Rs 7,999

Infinix Note 4: Sale price Rs 7,999

Panasonic Eluga A3: Sale price Rs 6,499

Meanwhile, customers shopping during the Great Indian Sale can look forward to big savings on some of the biggest brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, 10.or, UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister, Vero Moda, BPL, Micromax, TCL, Lenovo, HP, IFB, Bosch, D’Décor, Philips, Lakme, Pampers, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj, Prestige, Usha, McAfee and Kaspersky among others, the company siad.

Special discounts also also being offered on the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Starter Pack, Fire TV Stick, eBooks and more.