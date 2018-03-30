हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anand Mahindra proposes funding for alternative social media rivaling Facebook

Data mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over 50 million Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 30, 2018, 12:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica privacy breach fiasco, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed his desire to explore an alternative social media platform rivaling Facebook.

Mahindra earlier this week called upon India`s tech entrepreneurs to come up with an “own social networking company" that has better regulation.

Mahindra has even offered seed funding to startups who can come up with such idea. He tweeted:

Mahindra's invitation was quickly absorbed by the Twiteratis and a response even came from his own chief digital officer Jaspreet Bindra. Bindra tweeted:

Mahindra later followed with another tweet, saying:

Facebook's data breach scandal also sparked a furore in India with IT Minster Ravi Shankar Prasad warning the firm of "stringent" action for any attempt to influence polls through data theft and threatening to summon Zuckerberg, if needed.

The government has also issued notice to Cambridge Analytica, seeking its immediate response on whether it was involved in misuse of data to profile Indians and influence their voting behaviour. Facebook has already issued an apology with Zuckerberg assuring stringent steps to secure user data.

