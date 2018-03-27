Anushka Sharma, PV Sindhu make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Forbes has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.
New Delhi: Over 300 enterprenuers and innovators across across 13 categories have been named by Forbes under its 'Asia 30 Under 30' 2018 list.
The edition of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 has selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.
Forbes has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.
Here is the full list of Indians in Asia 30 Under 30' 2018 list
Anjali Batra
Cofounder, Food Talk India
Bhumika Arora
Model
Nishanth Chopra
Founder, Oshadi
Trishneet Arora
Founder, TAC Security
Toshendra Kumar Sharma
Founder, Tosh Innovations Private Limited
Ashwin Ramesh
CEO, Synup
Raghav Sarin
Head, Sapiens X
Apurv Agarwal, Kanika Jain, Vikas Gulati and Rishabh Ladha
Cofounders, SquadRun Solutions
Nikhil Kapur
Principal, GREE Ventures
Varun Malhotra
Vice President, Quona Capital
NashVentures
Cofounders, NashVentures
Abhinav Pathak, Saketh, Yogesh Ghaturle and Sathya Narayanan
Perpule
Cofounders, Perpule
Arun Venkatachalam
Analyst, Habrok Capital Management
Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das
Cofounders, Atomberg Technologies
Sanvar Oberoi, Yash Kotak and Jahan Peston Jamas
Cofounders, BOHECO
Nikhil Bohra
Founder, Krimanshi Technologies
Rahul Gayam
CTO, Gayam Motor Works
Innov8
Cofounders, Innov8
Aakriti Kumar
Founder, Differniture Spaces
Anu Meena
Founder, AgroWave
Nishith Rastogi
Founder, Locus.sh
Jasveer Singh
Founder, QiK Rooms
Vinesh Sinha
Founder, FatHopes Energy
Ashutosh Srivastavaand and Pranav Manocha
Cofounders, We-Convert
Yashraj and Yuvraj Bharadwaj
Cofounders, Zenith Vipers
Anand Chowdhary and Nishant Gadihoke
Cofounders, Oswald Labs
Raghav Sarin
Head, Sapiens X
Diva Sharma
Inventor
Padmanabh Singh
Polo Captain, Indian National Polo Team
Gautam Raj Anand
Founder, Hubhopper
Iqubal, Purkayastha, Pandey
Inshorts
Cofounders, Inshorts
Shobhit Banga and Supriya Paul
Josh Talks
Cofounders, Josh Talks
Shwetal Shah
Head of Partnerships and Outreach, Erase All Kittens
Sri Charan Lakkaraju and Frederick Devarampati
Cofounders, stuMagz
Anshul Tewari
Founder, Youth Ki Awaaz
Anushka Sharma
Actress
Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain
Cofounders, Ather Energy
Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini
Cofounders, Unacademy
Rohit Ramasubramanian, Karan Gupta, Himesh Joshi and Arjit Gupta
Cofounders, Zefo
Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor
Cofounders, Zilingo
Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal
Cofounders, Meesho
Dhruv Sharma
Founder, GuestHouser
Rishi Gaurav Bhatnagar
Founder, Kaavadia
Ankit Prasad
Founder, Bobble Keyboard
Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Ankush Sachdeva
Cofounders, ShareChat
Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh
Cofounders, UpGrad
Smriti Mandhana
Athlete, Cricket
P.V. Sindhu
Athlete, Badminton
Gauri Angrish
Founder, CAREDOSE
Bellatrix Aerospace
Cofounders, Bellatrix Aerospace
Deepanjali Dalmia
Founder, Heyday Care
Kshitij Garg
Founder, Healers at Home
Jugal Anchalia and Abhishek Kumar
Cofounders, JustDoc
Priya Prakash
Founder, HealthSetGo
Prabhdeep Singh
Cofounder, StanPlus Tech