Zee News
Anushka Sharma, PV Sindhu make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Forbes has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 27, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: Over 300 enterprenuers and innovators across across 13 categories have been named by  Forbes under its 'Asia 30 Under 30' 2018 list.

The edition of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 has selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

Here is the full list of Indians in  Asia 30 Under 30' 2018 list

Anjali Batra
Cofounder, Food Talk India

Bhumika Arora
Model

Nishanth Chopra
Founder, Oshadi

Trishneet Arora
Founder, TAC Security

Toshendra Kumar Sharma
Founder, Tosh Innovations Private Limited

Ashwin Ramesh
CEO, Synup

Raghav Sarin
Head, Sapiens X

Apurv Agarwal, Kanika Jain, Vikas Gulati and Rishabh Ladha
Cofounders, SquadRun Solutions

Nikhil Kapur
Principal, GREE Ventures

Varun Malhotra
Vice President, Quona Capital

NashVentures
Cofounders, NashVentures

Abhinav Pathak, Saketh, Yogesh Ghaturle and Sathya Narayanan
Perpule
Cofounders, Perpule

Arun Venkatachalam
Analyst, Habrok Capital Management

Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das
Cofounders, Atomberg Technologies

Sanvar Oberoi, Yash Kotak and Jahan Peston Jamas
Cofounders, BOHECO

Nikhil Bohra
Founder, Krimanshi Technologies

Rahul Gayam
CTO, Gayam Motor Works

Innov8
Cofounders, Innov8

Aakriti Kumar
Founder, Differniture Spaces

Anu Meena
Founder, AgroWave

Nishith Rastogi
Founder, Locus.sh

Jasveer Singh
Founder, QiK Rooms

Vinesh Sinha
Founder, FatHopes Energy

Ashutosh Srivastavaand and Pranav Manocha
Cofounders, We-Convert

Yashraj and Yuvraj Bharadwaj
Cofounders, Zenith Vipers

Anand Chowdhary and Nishant Gadihoke
Cofounders, Oswald Labs

Diva Sharma
Inventor

Padmanabh Singh
Polo Captain, Indian National Polo Team

Gautam Raj Anand
Founder, Hubhopper

Iqubal, Purkayastha, Pandey
Inshorts
Cofounders, Inshorts

Shobhit Banga and Supriya Paul
Josh Talks
Cofounders, Josh Talks

Shwetal Shah
Head of Partnerships and Outreach, Erase All Kittens

Sri Charan Lakkaraju and Frederick Devarampati
Cofounders, stuMagz

Anshul Tewari
Founder, Youth Ki Awaaz

Anushka Sharma
Actress

Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain
Cofounders, Ather Energy

Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini
Cofounders, Unacademy

Rohit Ramasubramanian, Karan Gupta, Himesh Joshi and Arjit Gupta
Cofounders, Zefo

Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor
Cofounders, Zilingo

Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal
Cofounders, Meesho

Dhruv Sharma
Founder, GuestHouser

Rishi Gaurav Bhatnagar
Founder, Kaavadia

Ankit Prasad
Founder, Bobble Keyboard

Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Ankush Sachdeva
Cofounders, ShareChat

Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh
Cofounders, UpGrad

Smriti Mandhana
Athlete, Cricket

P.V. Sindhu
Athlete, Badminton

Gauri Angrish
Founder, CAREDOSE

Bellatrix Aerospace
Cofounders, Bellatrix Aerospace

Deepanjali Dalmia
Founder, Heyday Care

Kshitij Garg
Founder, Healers at Home

Jugal Anchalia and Abhishek Kumar
Cofounders, JustDoc

Priya Prakash
Founder, HealthSetGo

Prabhdeep Singh
Cofounder, StanPlus Tech

 

Trending