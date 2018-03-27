Anushka Sharma, PV Sindhu make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

New Delhi: Over 300 enterprenuers and innovators across across 13 categories have been named by Forbes under its 'Asia 30 Under 30' 2018 list.

The edition of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 has selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

Forbes has selected names in various sectors including entertainment, finance and venture capital, retail, social entrepreneurs and enterprise technology.

Here is the full list of Indians in Asia 30 Under 30' 2018 list

Anjali Batra

Cofounder, Food Talk India

Bhumika Arora

Model

Nishanth Chopra

Founder, Oshadi

Trishneet Arora

Founder, TAC Security

Toshendra Kumar Sharma

Founder, Tosh Innovations Private Limited

Ashwin Ramesh

CEO, Synup

Raghav Sarin

Head, Sapiens X

Apurv Agarwal, Kanika Jain, Vikas Gulati and Rishabh Ladha

Cofounders, SquadRun Solutions

Nikhil Kapur

Principal, GREE Ventures

Varun Malhotra

Vice President, Quona Capital

NashVentures

Cofounders, NashVentures

Abhinav Pathak, Saketh, Yogesh Ghaturle and Sathya Narayanan

Perpule

Cofounders, Perpule

Arun Venkatachalam

Analyst, Habrok Capital Management

Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das

Cofounders, Atomberg Technologies

Sanvar Oberoi, Yash Kotak and Jahan Peston Jamas

Cofounders, BOHECO

Nikhil Bohra

Founder, Krimanshi Technologies

Rahul Gayam

CTO, Gayam Motor Works

Innov8

Cofounders, Innov8

Aakriti Kumar

Founder, Differniture Spaces

Anu Meena

Founder, AgroWave

Nishith Rastogi

Founder, Locus.sh

Jasveer Singh

Founder, QiK Rooms

Vinesh Sinha

Founder, FatHopes Energy

Ashutosh Srivastavaand and Pranav Manocha

Cofounders, We-Convert

Yashraj and Yuvraj Bharadwaj

Cofounders, Zenith Vipers

Anand Chowdhary and Nishant Gadihoke

Cofounders, Oswald Labs

Diva Sharma

Inventor

Padmanabh Singh

Polo Captain, Indian National Polo Team

Gautam Raj Anand

Founder, Hubhopper

Iqubal, Purkayastha, Pandey

Inshorts

Cofounders, Inshorts

Shobhit Banga and Supriya Paul

Josh Talks

Cofounders, Josh Talks

Shwetal Shah

Head of Partnerships and Outreach, Erase All Kittens

Sri Charan Lakkaraju and Frederick Devarampati

Cofounders, stuMagz

Anshul Tewari

Founder, Youth Ki Awaaz

Anushka Sharma

Actress

Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain

Cofounders, Ather Energy

Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini

Cofounders, Unacademy

Rohit Ramasubramanian, Karan Gupta, Himesh Joshi and Arjit Gupta

Cofounders, Zefo

Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor

Cofounders, Zilingo

Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal

Cofounders, Meesho

Dhruv Sharma

Founder, GuestHouser

Rishi Gaurav Bhatnagar

Founder, Kaavadia

Ankit Prasad

Founder, Bobble Keyboard

Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Ankush Sachdeva

Cofounders, ShareChat

Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh

Cofounders, UpGrad

Smriti Mandhana

Athlete, Cricket

P.V. Sindhu

Athlete, Badminton

Gauri Angrish

Founder, CAREDOSE

Bellatrix Aerospace

Cofounders, Bellatrix Aerospace

Deepanjali Dalmia

Founder, Heyday Care

Kshitij Garg

Founder, Healers at Home

Jugal Anchalia and Abhishek Kumar

Cofounders, JustDoc

Priya Prakash

Founder, HealthSetGo

Prabhdeep Singh

Cofounder, StanPlus Tech