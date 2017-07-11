close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Banks should look at funding unorganised sector: Jaitley

Recalling the benefits of self-help groups (SHGs), Jaitley said they have come a long way and generated lakhs of jobs in rural areas.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 14:37
Banks should look at funding unorganised sector: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday exhorted financial institutions, including Nabard, and banks to focus on funding the unfunded so that employment in the unorganised sector goes up.

"It is a fact that people in the unorganised sector are much higher than the organised sector, but the former gets credit with a lot of difficulty," he said at an event organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) here.

"If the resources of banks and financial institutions through various schemes are diverted towards this (unorganised) sector, it will help create more employment," he stressed.

Recalling the benefits of self-help groups (SHGs), Jaitley said they have come a long way and generated lakhs of jobs in rural areas.

Since most SHGs are women-led, these have brought in financial security for rural women, Jaitley said, adding that the SHG movement that started 25 years ago with a very few entities has now crossed the 85 lakh mark.

It has been observed that the repayment capacity is much higher with regard to all microfinance schemes, he added.

TAGS

Finance Minister Arun JaitleyNabardSHG movementResources of financial institutionsMicrofinance schemes

From Zee News

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady
Bullion News

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest income up
Companies

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest inc...

Gold ETFs see Rs 200 crore outflow in Q1; asset base slumps 22%
Markets

Gold ETFs see Rs 200 crore outflow in Q1; asset base slumps...

Govt to push Banking Regulation Bill in Monsoon Session
Economy

Govt to push Banking Regulation Bill in Monsoon Session

No change in plans for hybrid vehicles post GST: Toyota
Companies

No change in plans for hybrid vehicles post GST: Toyota

GST to reduce inflation by 1-2% by year end: Revenue Secretary
Economy

GST to reduce inflation by 1-2% by year end: Revenue Secret...

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800-mark
Markets

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800...

Amazon wins India&#039;s approval to invest in domestic food retail
Companies

Amazon wins India's approval to invest in domestic foo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video