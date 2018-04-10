Bengaluru, Mumbai contribute to nearly 50% of all blockchain job postings in India

New Delhi: Cryptocurrency or blockchain related jobs have seen a significant increase across metro cities in India with Bengaluru leading the blockchain job creation, says a report.

According to leading global job site Indeed, “Bengaluru is far and away the leading city for those seeking job opportunities in the blockchain sector, with over 36 percent of all the blockchain job postings in India.” This is followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, making up the top five destinations for blockchain careers in India.

“New Delhi and surrounding regions such as Gurugram, Noida, and Mohali also see a share of job postings in the sector; however the volume does not compare to their southern counterparts,” the report said.

Blockchain development is fast gaining favour for a number of applications ranging from monetary transactions to legal documentation. With the government’s proactive approach towards understanding and exploring the possible applications of blockchain technology, India can look forward to positive growth and developments in the sector. The NITI Aayog’s pilot project in blockchain – IndiaChain – will also help in generating job opportunities in the sector, the report said.

“While we still have a lot to learn about blockchain technology, given the enormous scope of its application, interest for blockchain roles is here to stay," said Sashi Kumar, the Managing Director of Indeed India.

Kumar further said, "With the global market for blockchain related products and services is expected to reach $7.7 billion in 2022, there are sure to be even more jobs created in the sector in the future.”

As revealed in a previous study by Indeed, the number of cryptocurrency and blockchain related jobs posted on the Indeed website rose by 290 percent in the latter half of 2017. There were a significant number of job openings for roles such as Blockchain Developer, Blockchain System Architect, Blockchain Software Engineer.