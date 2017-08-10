BSNL to allow special plan benefit on roaming too from August 15

New Delhi: Come August 15, mobile customers of state-owned BSNL will be able to use services at discounted rate availed through special recharges in their home circle even on roaming.

"It is now decided to allow the benefit of voice or SMS special tariff voucher (STV) and combo vouchers on national roaming on the occasion of 71st Independence Day on a pan-India basis with effect from 15 August, 2017, in the area where BSNL operates," the public sector firm said in a statement on Thursday.

BSNL was the first operator to provide free national roaming on June 15, 2015.

"Armed force personnel, professionals, business persons and students all will get more benefit from this scheme," BSNL Board Director, Consumer Mobility, R K Mittal said.

At present, customers can avail of benefits like unlimited SMS, free calls to some numbers, reduced call rates and the like when they are in their home circle- service area from which SIM has been purchased. Customers do not get these benefits when they travel to some other state or a different telecom circle.