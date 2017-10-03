CBI, ED likely to club cases against Vijay Mallya in London court

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating liquor baron Vijay Mallya's loan defaults to several banks amounting to nearly Rs 9,000-crore, is likely to club their cases in the London court, media reports said on Tuesday.

Notably, his financial dealings are being investigated separately by these two investigative agencies.

Mallya was today arrested in the UK over a money laundering case but was granted bail shortly afterwards. This is the second time that Mallya was arrested this year in London.

The flamboyant businessman, out on bail on an extradition warrant, is exempt from appearing for hearings before his trial is scheduled to start on December 4.

The extradition trial to bring Mallya to face court proceedings in India is scheduled for two weeks starting on December 4.

The businessman, who has been based in the UK since he left India in March last year, is wanted in India for his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crores.

He had been arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on behalf of the Indian authorities on April 18.

He had attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.