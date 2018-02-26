CBI registers Rs 97 crore loan default case against Simbhaoli Sugar executives

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered Rs 97 crore loan default case against Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, its CMD Gurmit Singh Mann, Deputy MD Gurupal Singh and others.

The premiere agency is also carrying out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and UP in connection with case against Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, officials have said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered the case on a complaint from Oriental Bank of Commerce against a private Sugar Company based at Simbhaoli, Hapur, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh); it’s CMD and others including Directors, CEO, CFO and unknown bank officials and other private persons, for causing the loss to the Bank.

The case comes at a time when the banking sector already facing a rough time amidst biggest banking fraud totalling over Rs 11,400 crore as state-run lender PNB has alleged that two of its employees colluded with firms linked to well-known jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi.

(-Reported by Jitender Sharma)