close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CII wants new industrial policy

The meeting was described as a courtesy call, a government release said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 18:10
CII wants new industrial policy

Chennai: Confederation of Indian Industry on Sunday sought a new industrial policy considering the presence of e-commerce players, as the existing one was more than 20 years old, a top official said.

"We need a new industrial policy. At this time, we are working on an industrial policy which was crafted in the 90s. There seems to be so much happening in the industry including presence of e-commerce (companies)..," Apollo Hospitals Executive Vice Chairman, Shobana Kamineni, who took over as the new President of CII in May this year, told reporters.

On the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, she said "this is a reform which has come for the industry to benefit."

Kamineni, on her maiden visit to the city after taking over as CII president, said there was need to address the non-performing assets in the banks.

"We need to resolve the NPAs. If industry needs to go ahead, we need to resolve the NPAs," she said.

Earlier, Kamineni along with CII Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee, CII Southern Region Chairman, Vikram Kirloskar and senior officials of the trade body met Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Industries Minister M C Sampath at the Secretariat.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call, a government release said.

TAGS

GSTCIIConfederation of Indian Industrynew industrial policye-commerce players

From Zee News

RBI pushes &#039;Make in India&#039; for currency security features
Economy

RBI pushes 'Make in India' for currency security...

RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced later
Personal Finance

RBI skips June 30 asset liability nos, to be announced late...

Government slaps 10% import duty on USB cables for mobile charging
Economy

Government slaps 10% import duty on USB cables for mobile c...

Indian CEOs optimistic about economic growth outlook
Economy

Indian CEOs optimistic about economic growth outlook

RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark for first time
Markets

RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark for first time

Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at &#039;Urja Utsav&#039;
Automobiles

Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at 'Urja U...

Top 15 Indian companies to work with in 2017
Companies

Top 15 Indian companies to work with in 2017

Analysing impact of GST, input credit in telecom sector: Mnaoj Sinha
Economy

Analysing impact of GST, input credit in telecom sector: Mn...

Gulshan Homz to invest Rs 400 crore on two projects in Delhi-NCR
Real Estate

Gulshan Homz to invest Rs 400 crore on two projects in Delh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video