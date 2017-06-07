Committed to 6.5-8.5% revenue growth: Infosys COO

New Delhi: IT services giant Infosys on Tuesday said it remains "committed" to its guidance of 6.5-8.5 per cent revenue growth this year even as some clients ask for projects to be carried out at 30-40 per cent lower costs than before.

Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao explained that while IT budgets have remained at similar levels, clients are expecting that for a 3-5 year renewal deal there would be a "30-40 per cent cost out".

"We are not seeing any pricing pressure as such... With all the transformation happening, clients are looking at taking cost out and re-investing them in newer areas because IT budget in itself is not increasing," he said at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual India Summit.

Rao said there could be certain clients who do not have a strategy in place for new technologies and hence, would take time in investing in the emerging areas.

"That is reflected in the ticket sizes, they are small. We are not seeing any slowness," he said adding that the company remains committed to its revenue and margin guidance.

The USD 140-billion Indian IT market is facing challenges on multiple fronts including stricter visa regime in key markets and shortage of skilled manpower for new technology areas like data science.

Asked about Infosys' progress in its plan to hire 10,000 people in the US, Rao said the Bengaluru-based firm has started training its first batch of such employees.

Infosys will continue to focus on increasing local hiring in markets where it has a "significant" presence as that is the only way it can "mitigate any long term impact that you could have on uncertainty around visa", he added.

"We are going to all the premium colleges, community colleges in and around the US. We started that process this year... We have had the first batch," he said.

Last month, Infosys said it will hire about 10,000 locals in the US over the next two years and set up four technology and innovation hubs there.

The first hub, which will open in Indiana in August this year, will create 2,000 jobs by 2021 for American workers. The location of the other three centres will be decided over the next few months.

These hubs will not only train people on technology and innovation but also help in working closely with clients in key industries like financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and energy.

The North American market accounted for over 60 per cent of Infosys' USD 10.2 billion revenue in the 2016-17 fiscal.

There has been a growing sentiment of protectionism across various markets, including the US, that are seeking to safeguard jobs for locals and raising the bar for foreign workers.

The US had also accused Infosys and its larger rival, Tata Consultancy Services, of "unfairly" cornering the lions share of the H-1B work visas by putting extra tickets in the lottery system. Every year, the US grants 65,000 H-1B visas while another 20,000 are set aside for those with US advanced degrees.

The tightening of visa norms not only pushes up operational costs for these tech firms but also makes movement of skilled workforce difficult. These companies are now adjusting their business models to reduce their dependence on visas and hiring more locals overseas instead.