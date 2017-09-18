Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from October

New Delhi: The formal sector employers will be required to intimate about the details of their new employees online to retirement fund body EPFO from October 1, 2017, an EPFO official said on Monday.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to do away with filing of Form-9, a declaration by a person (employee) taking up employment in an establishment in which Employees' Pension Scheme is in force, a senior official said.

This Form-9 is filed by the formal sector employers manually at present to intimate about their new employees.

The body has taken this step in the wake of rapid computerisation in EPFO as an initiative towards Electronic Paper Free Organisation.

The official said that since employee master (roll) is available in the system containing all relevant details of the employee like name, gender, DOB, DOJ, father's/spouse's name as well as Aadhar & bank details fetched through electronic challan (PF return), submission of Form-9 in physical form by the employer can be discontinued.

He opined that this would boost e-governance for fully electronic settlement of claims and also facilitate the employers in ease of doing business by reducing their paper work.

The body has planned to provide all service online and go paperless by August next year.