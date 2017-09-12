Delhi metro ties up with Google Map; to offer seamless navigation to commuters

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Google Maps to make commutes easier by sharing information on Metro routes, fares and connectivity.

This facility will provide the commuters complete information on Delhi Metro routes, line details, platform details, fares etc.

Transit details for Delhi Metro would also be available on mobile devices with Google Maps, so commuters can check available Metro schedules to make route changes on-the-go and plan their trips accordingly.

How would this benefit the commuters of Delhi Metro?

Commuters would be able to receive information in the following way:

The user searches for information to reach from Place A to B on Google Maps.

The result shows a map with the possible route and driving directions for the commuter.

Additionally, the user will now see an option to open Delhi Metro’s schematic maps, which give users a quick way to find their way around their city in addition to the powerful route finding Google Maps offers today. The user can zoom around and find relevant info about various Metro routes, platform and fare details.

Commuters get to see the step by step directions for the entire route.

“As Delhi Metro is the preferred public transportation for millions of commuters every day, the integration of the Metro network with Google Maps would benefit new commuters and help existing commuters in discovering new routes and options.In the next stage of this collaboration, the Delhi Metro is further planning to integrate facilities available at the station such as parking, rest rooms etc,” a DMRC statement said.