close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Designer fluorescent jackets, T-shirts for rail staff

Customer-facing staff of railways will be sporting designer uniforms complete with fluorescent jackets and black and yellow T-shirts from this festive season in October.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:31
Designer fluorescent jackets, T-shirts for rail staff

New Delhi: Customer-facing staff of railways will be sporting designer uniforms complete with fluorescent jackets and black and yellow T-shirts from this festive season in October.

About five lakh railway employees comprising on-board staff, TTEs, station masters, guards, drivers and catering personnel will be in new uniforms designed by fashion designer Ritu Beri for the railways.

With the Indian Railway logo embossed, half and full sleeve T-shirts in black and yellow combinations have been designed for the front office staff.

Another set of T-shirts in white with black border has been created for the catering staff deployed in trains.

Two types of half-fluorescent jackets - yellow and green - are being designed keeping TTEs, guards and drivers in mind.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in his 2016-17 budget address had said, "The uniforms of all customer-facing roles will be refurbished to clearly distinguished them on our network."

Currently, railway staff including TTEs, station masters and guards wear uniforms which were designed long ago.

The transformation journey of railways through new uniform designs reflects the renowned spirit of the organisation, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

The new uniform will also be given to the technical staff in workshops and production units.

"We are examining the new designs of uniforms submitted by Ritu Beri and decision on final selection would be taken shortly," he added.

There could be some alterations and changes, if necessary, after the initial trial in some rail divisions.

The new design would be tried on a few Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains first as part of Project Swarn and later on it would be extended to other services.

Project Swarn envisages complete makeover in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to enhance travelling experience of passengers.

Railways is planning to unveil the brand new look Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains with smartly dressed on-board staff on October 2.
 

TAGS

Indian Railwaysrail employeesTTEtrain guardshalf-fluorescent jackets

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

CVC monitoring CBI probe in top bank frauds, including Vijay Mallya
Economy

CVC monitoring CBI probe in top bank frauds, including Vija...

7th Pay Commission allowances to bump up inflation temporarily: HSBC
Economy

7th Pay Commission allowances to bump up inflation temporar...

Hero MotoCorp cuts prices to pass on GST benefits
Automobiles

Hero MotoCorp cuts prices to pass on GST benefits

PNB to block all Maestro debit cards from July 31
Personal Finance

PNB to block all Maestro debit cards from July 31

Soon, passengers can travel in economy AC coaches; fares less than normal 3AC tariff
Companies

Soon, passengers can travel in economy AC coaches; fares le...

GST to widen tax net, make India Inc more competitive: CII
Economy

GST to widen tax net, make India Inc more competitive: CII

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video