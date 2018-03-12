DGCA orders grounding of 8 IndiGo, 3 GoAir aircraft over engine issues

New Delhi: Citing safety concerns, the aviation industry regulator on Monday directed public carriers IndiGo and GoAir to ground a total of 11 A320neo aircraft fitted with Prat and Whitney engines.

Out of the 11, eight are operated by IndiGo while GoAir operates three, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement here.

DGCA said, "Both IndiGo and GoAir have been told not to refit these engines, which are spare with them in their inventory."

The directive came immediately after an IndiGo A320neo VT-ITA flight reported engine failure and had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad following take off from the same airport on Monday.

On February 9, 2018, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had issued emergency airworthiness directive regarding A320neo fleet the world overfitted with PW1100 engines.

As per the directive, EASA has imposed restriction "on the grounding of aeroplanes having two affected engines within three flight cycles", the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The agency also restricted the use of aeroplanes having at least one affected engine for "extended operations".