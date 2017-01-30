Digital advertising in India to surpass Rs 255 billion mark in 2020

Mumbai: Growing at CAGR of 33.5 percent, digital advertising in India is all set to surpass the Rs 255 billion mark in 2020, a CII-KPMG report said.According to industry estimates, digital advertising in the country is projected to be at Rs 7,044 crore by end of 2016.

"India is one of the fastest growing advertising markets globally with an estimated growth of 15.5 per cent in 2016, driven by a large consumer base and a burgeoning e-commerce industry.

"Although the share of digital advertising spend remains low at 12.7 per cent in 2016, it is one of the fastest growing mediums at an expected CAGR of 33.5 per cent (2015- 2020) to cross Rs 255 billion in 2020," said the Digitisation to Drive Marketing Strategies: CII-KPMG report.

It noted that of the total digital advertisement spends, search and display commands the largest share even though it is a relatively maturing segment.

Observing that there is a significant increase in content consumption on social media platforms, it said advertisers are accepting the influential power of digital and social on the customer's mindset.

"The post-demonetisation days have clearly showed how the country is set to leapfrog a few stages to embrace the power of digital.

