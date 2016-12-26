ED to resume questioning of Air Asia CFO in FEMA violation case
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 09:40
Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) will once again question Air Asia Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ankur Khanna under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to probe alleged fraudulent transactions of Rs. 22 crore.
The agency is probing the case based on ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry`s allegation that "recent forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs.22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore."
"The Rs. 22 crore payment represent money laundering because it was sent to Singapore, according to my information by the hawala route and was a bribe for unkown reasons in the transactions to set up the illegal Air Asia (India) aviation company," the letter says.
With ANI Inputs
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 09:40
