Reliance Digital

'Festival of Electronics': This Diwali, Reliance Digital offers a burst of deals

This Diwali, the Reliance Digital has come up with a burst of amazing deals and offers for its customers.

&#039;Festival of Electronics&#039;: This Diwali, Reliance Digital offers a burst of deals

New Delhi: With the country gearing up for the festivities of the season, Reliance Digital has joined the excitement with its Festival of Electronics. To add to the celebration and make the season even more festive, the Reliance Digital has come up with a burst of amazing deals and offers for its customers.

This Diwali, Reliance Digital is offering customers 10 per cent cashback from leading banks such as American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Easy finance options are also up for grabs making the shopping experience at Reliance Digital even more rewarding.

With irresistible offers, guaranteed low prices and the widest selections of electronics, Reliance Digital will also be the ultimate destination for buying gifts and tech gadgets. These amazing deals are available across all categories - televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops and accessories.

Reliance Digital offers Samsung 55 inches UHD LED starting at Rs 34,990 and 49 inches FHD is also available at a great price. An additional cashback up to 15 per cent is also offered from all leading banks on the whole LED range. The best in class, fully-loaded 55 inches Ultra HD/4K from leading brands are also available at interest-free EMI of just Rs 5,000.

On purchase of laptops, customers can get exclusive freebies like a 24 inches LED TV, all-in-one printer, sound bar and more. Reliance Digital also has phones like Realme available at the stores that are otherwise exclusively available online. Even the home appliances category has some exciting offers like 8 kg semi-automatic washing machine starting at Rs 6,990 and 190L DC Refrigerator starting at Rs 11,490.

The Festival of Electronics will run from the November 3 to November 11 and will be available at all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. Every customer shopping at Reliance Digital will have the luxury of enjoying a personalized technology experience and the widest choice of products to help them find what is perfectly suited to them. These exclusive deals and offers will definitely help the customers give their home the makeover they were waiting for.

Reliance DigitalDiwali 2018Festival of Electronics

