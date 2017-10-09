Ficci leading CEOs delegation to US, accompanying Finance Minister

New Delhi: Ficci President Pankaj Patel will lead a business delegation to the US starting from Tuesday, accompanying the finance minister, to discuss ways to enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries, the industry body said on Monday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is going to the US to attend the IMF-World Bank meeting this week.

Several engagements have been planned during this visit, including round-table with institutional investors and US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Boston, Ficci said in a statement.

"Senior management representatives from some of the largest funds in the US will be participating at this meeting and interact with the Finance Minister and members of the Ficci delegation," it added.

Ficci is organising an interactive session with the minister at the IMF Headquarters on October 12. It will be attended by senior officials representing institutional investors, financial institutions, investment banks and think tanks.

It said the visit is "critical to strengthen bilateral co-operation between businesses in the two countries".

The members of the delegation include Ficci Secretary General Sanjaya Baru, Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Chairman, Sun International.