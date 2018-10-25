हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wipro

Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya joins Wipro board as independent director

Earlier this week, Reliance Industries also appointed Bhattacharya on its board as independent additional director.

Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya joins Wipro board as independent director

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro has announced that Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya has joined the company's board as an independent director.

“Arundhati Bhattacharya, a widely acclaimed banker with four decades of experience across India’s financial sector, to its Board of Directors for a period of five years effective January 1, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders,” Wipro said in a release.

Earlier this week, Reliance Industries also appointed Bhattacharya on its board as independent additional director.

“I am confident that her deep repository of knowledge spanning across the financial services sector combined with her understanding of technology and proven expertise in driving operational transformation will immensely benefit Wipro,” Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said.

“I am delighted and privileged to be invited to join the Board of Wipro Ltd., an organization which is globally respected both for its technology leadership and its unflinching commitment to values. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth charter," Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya is a postgraduate degree holder in English. She is also an Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. She was the first woman chair of State Bank of India, India’s largest lender.

She is credited with spearheading a range of technological initiatives, shaping the digital transformation of State Bank of India.  She is also recognized for reimagining people practices with a special focus on women.

 

