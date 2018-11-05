हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

GoAir 13th Anniversary offer: Upto 13 lakh seats on sale at Rs 1,313

This offer is available for travel period from November 5 to November 4, 2019.

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir on Monday announced special low fare to celebrate its thirteen successful years of operation

GoAir is offering its customers a 13 day special sale across all sectors with ticket starting as low as Rs 1,313 (all-inclusive) for the travel period from November 5 to November 18. GoAir said that this offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates.

This offer is available for travel period from November 5 to November 4, 2019. The company said that this offer is not valid on infant bookings and group discount is not applicable on this offer. It can not be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer too.

“We are proud to celebrate over decade of service excellence and to commemorate these successful years in the domestic skies,  we are offering 13 lakh seats across our network with special low fare offer. This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us,” Cornelis Vrieswijk, CEO, GoAir said.

Last month GoAir launched two international route with non-stop air services to Phuket and Male.

GoAir became eligible to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320Neo for the airline. GoAir, which commenced its domestic operations in November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly international.

The airline will fly three times a week from Mumbai and two times per week from New Delhi, it said, adding that services from Mumbai will be operated on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and from Delhi on Wednesday and Saturday.

