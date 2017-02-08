close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Govt scouts for valuers for Hindustan Prefab, PDIL assets

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:16

New Delhi: The government is scouting for asset valuers to undertake valuation of two unlisted PSUs -- Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL), and Hindustan Prefab.

While the government is seeking an outright sale of PDIL to strategic buyers, it is looking at a possible merger with a similarly placed CPSE for Hindustan Prefab.

The asset valuer for PDIL will be appointed by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation will name the valuer for Hindustan Prefab.

According to sources, these valuers would look for at least five different asset valuation methodologies, including relative peer review, discounted cash flow, balance sheet method and transaction multiple, for arriving at a valuation of the assets of these public sector undertakings.

The last date for sending in application for PDIL is February 28 while for Hindustan Prefab it is March 2.

PDIL is into consultancy and engineering, providing services for design, engineering and related project execution in fertiliser, oil and gas, refinery, chemical and infrastructure sectors.

Set up in 1948, Hindustan Prefab primarily manufactures prefabricated housing units to provide shelter to the displaced persons from West Pakistan.

The strategic sale of PDIL and Hindustan Prefab is likely only in the next fiscal beginning April.

The government has budgeted Rs 15,000 crore to come from strategic sale of PSUs.

 

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:16
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

RBI expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday

Karnataka HC gives verdict to close UBHL

ASUS announces availability of Zenfone 3S Max

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.