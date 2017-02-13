close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Hindalco Q3 net profit at Rs 321 crore

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 15:03
Hindalco Q3 net profit at Rs 321 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Monday reported a standalone net profit at Rs 320.56 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company had clocked a standalone net loss of Rs 32.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its income from operations rose to Rs 9,914.81 crore during the quarter under review from Rs Rs 8,715.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company also rose to Rs 9,087.54 crore during the said quarter as against Rs 8,352.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Revenues for the quarter were higher by 14 percent over the previous year, driven by increase in average realisation for both aluminium and copper alongwith weaker rupee and higher aluminium volumes," the company said in the BSE filing.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 15:03
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

TOP VIDEOS

Home Ministry's website hacked? 'Not sure', say officials

Government to make "Aadhar" compulsory to get ration from PDS shops

Government hands over Vijay Mallya's extradition request to Britain

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.