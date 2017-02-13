Hindalco Q3 net profit at Rs 321 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Monday reported a standalone net profit at Rs 320.56 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company had clocked a standalone net loss of Rs 32.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its income from operations rose to Rs 9,914.81 crore during the quarter under review from Rs Rs 8,715.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company also rose to Rs 9,087.54 crore during the said quarter as against Rs 8,352.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Revenues for the quarter were higher by 14 percent over the previous year, driven by increase in average realisation for both aluminium and copper alongwith weaker rupee and higher aluminium volumes," the company said in the BSE filing.