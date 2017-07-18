close
Hindustan Unilever Q1 net rises 9% to Rs 1,283 crore

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported a 9.28 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,283 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, driven by growth in consumer business.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 17:32
New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported a 9.28 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,283 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, driven by growth in consumer business.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,094 crore as against Rs 8,662 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, showing a rise of 4.98 per cent.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,335 crore as against Rs 8,910 crore a year earlier, up 4.76 per cent, the company said.

HUL shares today closed at Rs 1,158.20, up 0.47 on the BSE.  

