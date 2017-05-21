Honda temporary suspends operation at Noida plant after fire

New Delhi: Production at Honda Cars India's Greater Noida facility was suspended for a day last week after fire broke out at the plant.

The fire, that broke out on May 18 in the back up generator unit of the plant, was brought under control within couple of hours of the incident, a Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) spokesperson said in a statement.

No form of injury or casualty occurred due to the fire incident, it added.

"In view of the temporary disruption of supply of power and water to the plant, operations at the unit had to be suspended on May 18," HCIL said.

While the office operations resumed from the next day May 19, 2017, the recovery teams are taking measures to resume the production at the plant when office reopens after the weekend, it added.

The plant has an installed manufacturing capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum. It rolls out models like Brio, Amaze and CR-V.

Currently, the facility is running on a single shift basis, churning out 60,000 units per annum.

"We have already adjusted the production schedule for next few days to recover the loss in production within this month," the statement said.