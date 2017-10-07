close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I-T dept recovers Rs 7 cr cash, 3kg gold in raid on JBM Group

JBM Group has 35 manufacturing plants and four engineering and design centres across 18 locations globally.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 21:16

New Delhi: About Rs 7 crore cash and three kilograms of gold concealed under a bed and in a bathroom have allegedly been seized by the Income Tax Department in raids against a Gurgaon-based auto parts manufacturing firm and its owner, officials said.

The department conducted raids at about 30 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon and few other cities in north India as part of its operation to check tax evasion, the officials said.

They said the premises of the firm -- Jai Bharat Maruti group -- and its chairman S K Arya were raided and tax sleuths recovered Rs seven crore cash and about three kilograms of gold, including some jewellery.

"A good amount of cash was recovered from hidden cavities in the furniture, from under the bed and in bathrooms. Investigations are still on," a senior I-T department official said.

A number of alleged undisclosed investments of the firm and its executives are being probed, the official said.

Queries to the company on the action by the Income Tax department remained unanswered.

According to the company's website, JBM Group has a turnover of USD 1.2 billion with a diversified presence in automotive, engineering and design services, renewable energy and education sectors.

It has 35 manufacturing plants and four engineering and design centres across 18 locations globally.

TAGS

Income Tax departmentJai Bharat Maruti GroupJBM GroupJBM group raid

From Zee News

Govt raises stake in IDBI bank to 77.79%
Companies

Govt raises stake in IDBI bank to 77.79%

Patanjali Ayurved planning to invest Rs 5,000 cr this fiscal
Companies

Patanjali Ayurved planning to invest Rs 5,000 cr this fisca...

RBI begins &#039;corrective action&#039; against OBC for high net NPA
Markets

RBI begins 'corrective action' against OBC for hi...

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz
Companies

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz

Adani Group&#039;s Oz arm signs power purchase pact
International Business

Adani Group's Oz arm signs power purchase pact

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposited into account in a fortnight: Ananth Kumar
Economy

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposit...

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu
Companies

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh...

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13
Personal Finance

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems
Companies

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video