हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IL&FS

IL&FS says unable to meet interest payment obligation

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and some its group entities in the past few months have defaulted debt repayments, triggering concerns over liquidity in the financial system.

IL&amp;FS says unable to meet interest payment obligation

New Delhi: Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) Thursday said it would be unable to service its obligation in respect of interest of non-convertible debenture due on January 19.

"The company would be unable to service its obligation in respect of the interest of non-convertible debenture due on January 19," the company said in a BSE filing.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and some its group entities in the past few months have defaulted debt repayments, triggering concerns over liquidity in the financial system.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services in November 2018 had also defaulted on principal and interest payments of deposits,

The group's total debt stood at over Rs 94,000 crore as of October 8,2018.

Tags:
IL&FSInfrastructure Leasing & Financial Services LtdIL&FS debtIL&FS crisis

Must Watch