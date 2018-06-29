हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo flights

Indigo announces new non-stop flights, fares start at Rs 1,840

Operations for the new non-stop flights will kick start from August 12.

Indigo announces new non-stop flights, fares start at Rs 1,840
File Photo

New Delhi: Country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday announced additional non-stop flights on its domestic route.

The new daily flights are expected to strengthen the airline's operations, and provide enhanced connectivity between major cities. Operations for the new non-stop flights will kick start from August 12.
 
IndiGo has tweeted:

The lowest fare under the additional flight starts at Rs 1,840 from Guwahati to Kolkata. Flight tickets from Guwahati to Delhi will be offered at Rs 3,582; Delhi to Guwahati at Rs 3,073 and Kolkata to Guwahati at Rs 2,037.

Earlier this week, IndiGo announced the launch of direct flights from Lucknow to Goa and Pune from July onwards. The airline will operate a daily flight between Lucknow and Goa and between the Uttar Pradesh capital and Pune with all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 3,999

With the introduction of flight services on these two sectors, IndiGo's average daily departures will now be 25 flights out of Lucknow to 13 destinations, the airline said in a statement.

The airline, which has a fleet of over 160 aircraft, on an average operates more than 1,000 flights every day.

Tags:
Indigo flightsIndiGo additional flightsIndiGo new non-stop flightsIndiGo new domestic flights

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close