IndiGo offers fares starting at just Rs 799; bookings open now

New Delhi: India's leading budget carrier IndiGo is offering one-way domestic tickets at just Rs 799 on selected sectors and flights.

To be booked by December 31, 2016, the ticket is valid for travel commencing between January 10, 2017 and April 15, 2017.

As per the company, the offer is valid on non-stop flights operating on IndiGo demestic network only and should be booked only on www.makemytrip.com and app.

The tickets are limited and are available on first-come first-serve basis and the sale fares are not applicable for group booking.

Moreover, the fares are not refundable and in case of cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.

However, if a passenger wishes to change itinerary, one may do so by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, the company said.