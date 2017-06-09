close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company

Infosys Ltd on Friday denied a media report that the founders of India`s second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 10:54

Mumbai: Infosys Ltd on Friday denied a media report that the founders of India`s second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.

The Times of India newspaper on Friday had reported the Infosys founders were exploring such a sale, citing people familiar with the developments, although it carried a denial of such a move by one of the firm`s founders, Narayana Murthy.

Infosys "has no information on any such development," the company said in a statement, adding that the "speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters."

Earlier this year, Infosys` founders had expressed concerns about the manner in which the company was being run by its current management and board.

 

TAGS

InfosysInfosys promoters' groupN R Narayana MurthyNandan NilekaniInfosys stake

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Microsoft to acquire security firm Hexadite
International Business

Microsoft to acquire security firm Hexadite

Kanpur Railway Junction to be auctioned for Rs 200 crore, Allahabad for Rs 150 crore – Details inside
Economy

Kanpur Railway Junction to be auctioned for Rs 200 crore, A...

Sensex losses widen on weak global cues, down 112 points
Markets

Sensex losses widen on weak global cues, down 112 points

Are Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani selling their stake in Infosys?
Companies

Are Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani selling their stake...

Compulsory linking of Aadhaar for PAN cards: SC to pronounce judgement today
Personal Finance

Compulsory linking of Aadhaar for PAN cards: SC to pronoun...

Online banking to kill physical banks in 5-6 years: Amitabh Kant
Personal Finance

Online banking to kill physical banks in 5-6 years: Amitabh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video