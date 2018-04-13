Infosys Q4 results: Revenue rises over Rs 18,000 crore, up 5.6%

In line with market estimates, the consolidated net profit of tech giant Infosys Limited rose 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,690 crore in the fourth quarter, while the revenue was up by 5.6% to Rs 18,083 crore in the same quarter.

This is the first full quarterly numbers under new CEO Salil Parekh, who took charge in early January. The IT giant had reported a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore for the quarter 3, ended December 31, 2017.

Infosys reported quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 0.6 percent in constant currency and 1.8 percent in reported terms.

Operating margin for Q4 was 24.7 percent, while basic earnings per share (EPS) were Rs 16.98, posting a YoY growth of 7.7 percent.

On Friday, Infosys shares rose 0.58%, or Rs 6.75, to Rs1,169.00 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.27%, or 91.52 points, to end the day at 34,192.65.

Nearly 18 analysts had predicted on average expected net profit of 37.09 billion rupees, as reported by Thomson Reuters.

With agency inputs