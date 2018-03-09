Japan to recruit two lakh IT professionals from India

New Delhi: Japan has plans to recruit around two lakh IT professionals from India to support the country's burgeoning IT infrastructure.

Shigeki Maeda, the Executive Vice President at Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), said this while giving his keynote address at the India-Japan Business Partnership Seminar. The event was jointly organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce and JETRO.

"Japan will open up its doors to about two lakh IT professionals from India, and issue green cards to settle down in Japan and support the country's rapidly expanding IT infrastructure,” he said.

Maeda said that Japan also has a target of roping in 8 lakh of India’s IT professionals to live and settle in the country by 2030.

“Currently there are around 9,20,000 IT professionals in the country and there is an immediate demand for more than 2,00,000 IT professionals from India which is likely to further swell to 8,00,000 professionals by 2030," he said.

This piece of information will certainly come as a relief for lakhs of Indian IT sector employees who are already reeling under pressure amidst Trump administration's announcement on new policy that makes very tough the procedure of issuing H-1B visas.

Japan had last year initiated a move to expedite permanent residency for highly skilled foreign professionals as they can apply for a green card as soon as after a year.