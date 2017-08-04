close
Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case: What is it all about

Know what is INX media bribery case involving Karti Chidambaram all about.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 12:45
Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case: What is it all about

New Delhi: The INX media bribery case involving Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram is linked to clearances given to it, which was once owned by Peter Mukerjea .

According to the CBI, INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm the CBI said was "indirectly" owned by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.

The CBI had also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Karti and the Mukerjeas on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

Along with a CBI FIR on this case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram.

The central probe agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

The ECIR has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),

The ED is probing the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case and may also attach assets of the various accused.

The CBI has so far carried out out several searches at the homes and offices of Karti across various cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by the Mukerjeas to scuttle a tax probe.

The Chidambarams have denied all the charges made against them.

 

Karti ChidambaramFinance MinisterFIPBINX MediaCBIcorruption caseP ChidambaramINX Media bribery case

