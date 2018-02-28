Karti P Chidambaram: All you need to know

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, is an Indian politician and businessman.

For the uninitiated, Karti was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX Media case. The agency is investigating the junior Chidambaram`s role in facilitating the FIPB clearance for INX Media when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now 9X Media, for helping it get the clearance. It was then run by Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Here is all you need to know about Karti P Chidambaram

- Karti is the member of All India Congress Committee.

- He did his schooling from Don Bosco, Chennai.

- He holds a Bachelors in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin, USA.

- He also has a bachelors in Law from Cambridge University, UK.

- Karti is married to Dr Srinidhi Rangarajan, a Bharathanatiyam dancer and physician.

- Karti has briefly held a junior executive position with SPIC Petrochemicals Ltd in Chennai.

- Karti Chidambaram was also breifly a member of Tamil Maanila Congress (a breakaway faction of the Tamil Nadu state unit of the Congress party) which is father P Chidambaram had joined in 1996.

- He was also the party's election manager in Sivaganga.

- In 2014, Karti Chidambaram contested the general elections on a Congress ticket from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. He came a distant fourth, behind AIADMK, DMK and BJP, in Sivaganga and also lost his deposit.

- Karti is also the co-founder of an online public opinion forum www.karuthu.com.

- An avid tennis player, he had won many tournaments.

Positions Held

Karti has held top positions in several sports genres. These include his post as the Vice President of All India Tennis Association; Chairman of Organising Committee of Aircel Chennai Open (ATP) Tennis Tournament; President of Tenpin Bowling Federation of India; Vice President of All India Tennis Association and Tamilnadu Tennis Association and Chief Patron of All India Karate-Do Federation.